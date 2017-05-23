Senate committee restores medical fac...

Senate committee restores medical facility exemption to conceal-carry law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

People crowd into a senate committee hearing that was working on a bill to ban concealed carry from public medical facilities. A Senate committee took direct aim at influential gun lobby groups Tuesday by modifying a bill to exempt public hospitals and mental health facilities from a state law allowing concealed weapons in facilities without metal detectors and security personnel at entrances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... 1 hr rationalchaos 3
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) May 18 The Insider 70
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 15 Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 14 jimwildrickjr 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC