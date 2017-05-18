Second Amendment Case Peruta vs. California May Strike-Out at Supreme Court
I hope the Supreme Court grants the Peruta cert petition but that is unlikely to happen. The reasons why the cert petition will likely be denied are many and most of the reasons have been addressed in my earlier articles .
