Schools, cops say concealed guns on campuses would jeopardize safety

21 hrs ago

Higher education and public safety officials across the state say a bill aimed at making campuses safer by allowing people to carry concealed handguns on school grounds would have the opposite effect. "Based on my 40 years in law enforcement, I know that when there are more guns allowed, there is more risk and less safety," said Roland LaCroix, chief of campus police at the University of Maine in Orono.

