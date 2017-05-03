Residents upset about shooting range
Last year, the Centerfire indoor shooting range in Hinsdale was closed, leaving local police officers without a place to do their state and federally mandated qualifications. These qualifications must be done as a team, so if Hinsdale police were to travel to another shooting range - the closest one being in Keene - the department would need to pay for another agency to cover the town.
