Rancho Cucamonga pulls trigger on limited gun sales at shooting ranges

The move comes after Turner's Outdoorsman was looking to expand its operations in the 11000 block of San Marino Street late last year and discovered it was no longer in compliance with Rancho Cucamonga's development codes. So the City Council decided last week to move forward on a plan to amend its codes, better defining shooting ranges and adding a provision that says gun sales can take up no more than 25 percent of the floor space at a range.

