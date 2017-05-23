Proof CA Democrats Prefer Criminals Over Legal Gun Owners
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 14 hrs ago, titled Proof CA Democrats Prefer Criminals Over Legal Gun Owners. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
Thursday, in a move that absolutely defies the slightest semblance of logic, the Democrat controlled California State Senate passed a measure that will lower the sentences for felons who used a gun in the commission of their crimes. Yes, you read that right.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
It seems Claifornia wants only illegals and felons living there, they want to raise the state gas tax by 12 cents per gallon which will kill most residents, now let's let gun using felons out of jail early. The citizens of California need to start using the 'recall' method for controlling their representatives. I'm glad I don't live there anymore. Talk about irresponsible government.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 20
|stateofmorons
|2
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|May 18
|The Insider
|70
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 15
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC