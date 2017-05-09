Prominent Pro-Second Amendment Writer...

Prominent Pro-Second Amendment Writer Dies Of Apparent Suicide

Read more: The Daily Caller

Robert Eugene Owens, 46, founder and editor of the Second Amendment advocacy website Bearing Arms, was found dead in Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Monday from a gun-shot wound to the head. According to WNCN , police were notified of Owens' body on Monday morning after it was found near the intersection of Sequoia Ridge Drive and Judd Parkway, near a stop sign.

