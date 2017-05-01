Police and Fish & Game rangers join forces in 'safe hunting' initiative
Safety is the key concern according to Fish & Game rangers and police as they prepare to again join forces to check game bird hunters - especially this Opening Weekend. The joint approach is aimed at educating hunters and promoting hunting safety along with compliance with not only Fish & Game hunting regulations, but also the laws surrounding the use of firearms and ammunition.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
