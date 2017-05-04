Plans for gun store, shooting range draw critics in Mundelein
A Buffalo Grove business that sells realistic-looking air- and gas-powered guns wants to move to Mundelein and expand its sales to include actual firearms. MiR Tactical also intends to run a shooting range at the proposed Mundelein location, 800 E. Route 45. An indoor training area for nonlethal weapons has been requested, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|13 hr
|payme
|71
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|13 hr
|payme
|2
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|May 1
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 30
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC