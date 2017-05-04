Plans for gun store, shooting range d...

Plans for gun store, shooting range draw critics in Mundelein

A Buffalo Grove business that sells realistic-looking air- and gas-powered guns wants to move to Mundelein and expand its sales to include actual firearms. MiR Tactical also intends to run a shooting range at the proposed Mundelein location, 800 E. Route 45. An indoor training area for nonlethal weapons has been requested, too.

