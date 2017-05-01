Permitless carry could soon go to vot...

Permitless carry could soon go to vote in Texas House

11 hrs ago

Guns are expected to be a hot topic as state lawmakers head into the home stretch of the 2017 legislative session. Monday marked the start of the final four weeks and there are more than a dozen gun-related bills that have a decent shot at going to vote on the House and Senate floors.

