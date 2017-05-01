Path forward uncertain for concealed carry opponents
Kansas lawmakers who oppose concealed guns at state hospitals have yet to settle on a path forward, though they've likely ruled out spending $24 million to secure the facilities. Spending committees in the House and Senate have decided they won't fund GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's proposal that the state pay for metal detectors and armed guards at state-run hospitals for the mentally ill and developmentally disabled.
