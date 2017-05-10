Operation Nimrod

In the aftermath of the overthrow of the Shah of Iran by forces loyal to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, six disaffected Iranians protesting the new theocratic government stormed the Iranian embassy at Princes Gate in London, England, April 30, 1980, seizing 26 hostages. The terrorists were members of the Democratic Revolutionary Front for the Liberation of Arabistan led by one Oan Ali Mohammed.

