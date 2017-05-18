There are on the NewsOK.com story from Yesterday, titled OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working together on firearm safety. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

There is something we can do to advance firearms safety. We can ensure every gun owner has the resources and information needed to voluntarily take steps to help keep guns out of the wrong hands, prevent accidents, theft and misuse, and exercise greater responsibility.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.