NRATV: "England has had [Manchester attack] coming for a long time"...
Following an attack in Manchester, England, that left 22 dead and 59 injured, a commentator for the National Rifle Association's news outlet nonsensically claimed England "has had this coming for a long time" in part because of the country's gun laws. ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena right after a May 22 Ariana Grande concert.
