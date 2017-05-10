NRA's Big Atlanta Bash Drew Near-Reco...

NRA's Big Atlanta Bash Drew Near-Record Crowd

The National Rifle Association's 2017 members' meetings and exhibits drew the second-largest crowd in the organization's history: 81,836, a number eclipsed only by the turnout in 2013 in Houston, when 86,228 people showed up. In 2015, the Nashville convention attracted 78,865 visitors, while the Louisville convention in 2016 saw 80,452 people come through the doors.

