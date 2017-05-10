North Dakota deer season set, online ...

North Dakota deer season set, online apps available

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

North Dakota's 2017 deer season is set with 54,500 licenses available to hunters this fall, 5,500 more than last year. The number of licenses available for 2017 includes 2,750 for antlered mule deer, an increase of 200 from last year; 1,022 for muzzleloader, an increase of 94 from last year; and 245 restricted youth antlered mule deer, an increase of 20 from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 8 John Galt 4
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 5 payme 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 4 payme 71
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... May 1 okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 30 payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC