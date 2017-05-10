North Dakota deer season set, online apps available

North Dakota's 2017 deer season is set with 54,500 licenses available to hunters this fall, 5,500 more than last year. The number of licenses available for 2017 includes 2,750 for antlered mule deer, an increase of 200 from last year; 1,022 for muzzleloader, an increase of 94 from last year; and 245 restricted youth antlered mule deer, an increase of 20 from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.