'No Time To Look Backwards' - Gun Rights Leader Gottlieb Looking Ahead

His Second Amendment Foundation is responsible for one of two landmark Supreme Court gun rights rulings in this century, and the organization has plowed a fair amount of new legal ground since, but Alan Gottlieb has his eyes on the horizon. Known for his trademark bowtie, Gottlieb has spent more than four decades "fighting the good fight," and rarely does he appear in public without someone telling him to "keep up the good work."

Chicago, IL

