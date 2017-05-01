Newtown bicyclists plan trip to honor Sandy Hook victims

For the first time in five years, the 26 bicyclists who pedal 400 miles to honor the Sandy Hook massacre victims will be riding with their backs to Washington, D.C. "We have been riding for four years into Washington, D.C., and during that period of time, Congress has failed to pass a single piece of legislation that would reduce gun violence," said Monte Frank , an attorney who founded the four-day ride after the massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook School in 2012. "This year we decided we are going to start in Washington and ride away from Congress and toward the states and cities and communities that are working hard to protect their citizens from gun violence."

