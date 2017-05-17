MS-13 Infiltrates Long Island through Obama's Unaccompanied Minor Program, Sheriff Says
Sheriff Vincent DeMarco of Suffolk County, New York says the unaccompanied minor program initiated by former President Obama has provided an avenue for one of the most notorious and brutal gangs, MS-13, to infiltrate communities across the country. "These unaccompanied minors who are already MS-13 members in El Salvador have made their way to communities throughout the country, but Suffolk County has been extremely hard hit with this program in that 4,000 minors from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, a lot of them MS-13 members before they came are now in Suffolk County," he said.
