More children harmed by VACCINES than...

More children harmed by VACCINES than from GUNSHOTS, government statistics reveal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

Every 45 minutes, a child is hospitalized in the U.S. because of a gunshot wound. Fifty seven percent of firearm-related injuries in children 15 years of age and younger are unintentional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push Mon Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down Sun lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... Sun Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... Sun jimwildrickjr 2
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban May 11 payme 419
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC