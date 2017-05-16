More children harmed by VACCINES than from GUNSHOTS, government statistics reveal
Every 45 minutes, a child is hospitalized in the U.S. because of a gunshot wound. Fifty seven percent of firearm-related injuries in children 15 years of age and younger are unintentional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|Mon
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|Sun
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC