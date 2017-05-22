'Make the Second Amendment Great Again' rally pushes for change in Pa. gun laws
Hundreds of gun rights supporters took their cause to the state Capitol on Monday, pushing for an agenda that includes looser rules for carrying concealed weapons. A "Make the Second Amendment Great Again" rally in the Rotunda brought together state lawmakers, sheriffs and gun rights enthusiasts for what has become an annual event.
