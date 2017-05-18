Letter: Shooting range red flags
Throughout the debate on the approvals pending in Warner for a shooting range and gun store near downtown Contoocook, residents of Warner and Hopkinton have raised specific concerns about public safety and the mitigation of noise and lead dust. To my neighbors who support the project: If this facility is approved and the day arrives when you have cause to disagree with the applicant , how can you expect him to respond appropriately? He has demonstrated on social media and radio that his response to those who oppose him is to dismiss them.
