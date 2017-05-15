Letter: Fear cars, not shooting range
I am a resident of Hopkinton with three children in Hopkinton schools, and I am writing in full support of the proposed Warner indoor shooting range. The concern that children would be endangered by running past the facility is without merit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|Mon
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC