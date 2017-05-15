Law enforcement leaders join Gabriell...

Law enforcement leaders join Gabrielle Giffords in gun control push

Read more: Stars and Stripes

A group of law enforcement leaders and gun control activists led by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, are launching a lobbying effort Tuesday to oppose legislation that would decrease federal regulation of silencers and nationalize concealed carry permitting. The coalition argues that the bills would make law enforcement less safe.

Chicago, IL

