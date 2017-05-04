Kansas Senate panel adopts concealed-carry exemptions for medical facilities

A Senate committee triggered backlash from right-to-bear arms champions Friday with a bill exempting state government hospitals, the University of Kansas Health System and other publicly owned health facilities from state law allowing people to carry concealed guns into those venues. A Senate committee triggered backlash from right-to-bear arms champions Friday with a bill exempting state government hospitals, the University of Kansas Health System and other publicly owned health facilities from state law allowing people to carry concealed guns into those venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.