Kansas Senate panel adopts concealed-carry exemptions for medical facilities
A Senate committee triggered backlash from right-to-bear arms champions Friday with a bill exempting state government hospitals, the University of Kansas Health System and other publicly owned health facilities from state law allowing people to carry concealed guns into those venues. A Senate committee triggered backlash from right-to-bear arms champions Friday with a bill exempting state government hospitals, the University of Kansas Health System and other publicly owned health facilities from state law allowing people to carry concealed guns into those venues.
