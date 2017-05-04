Kansas Senate panel adopts concealed-...

Kansas Senate panel adopts concealed-carry exemptions for medical facilities

A Senate committee triggered backlash from right-to-bear arms champions Friday with a bill exempting state government hospitals, the University of Kansas Health System and other publicly owned health facilities from state law allowing people to carry concealed guns into those venues. A Senate committee triggered backlash from right-to-bear arms champions Friday with a bill exempting state government hospitals, the University of Kansas Health System and other publicly owned health facilities from state law allowing people to carry concealed guns into those venues.

