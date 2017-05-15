Jordan Klepper Gun Control Special Set On Comedy Central
Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper will attempt to "solve" the gun control debate in a one-hour special on Comedy Central . Jordan Klepper Solves Guns will combine elements of documentary filmmaking, comedy and investigative journalism, the network said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|12 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|Sun
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC