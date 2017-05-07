Jessica Chastain: 'We've never deemed...

Jessica Chastain: 'We've never deemed male characters like Miss Sloane sociopaths'

Read more: Metro

The titular character of Jessica Chastain's new movie, Miss Sloane, isn't exactly someone you have a girly night in with and swap gossip with - because she will use it against you. 'She is a character that is confronting for some people and I found especially for men, which has been interesting,' reveals Chastain as Sloane, a ruthless and ambitious Washington DC lobbyist who is willing to bend the rules to do whatever it takes to win.

