J.P. Sauer & Sohn .38H
It is fashionable in some circles to scorn the Germans in World War II for their near-chaotic firearms procurement system. In their defense - my late father was a European-theater combat vet, and I grasp the irony of my defending the Germans - when the boss man jumps the gun and starts the war ahead of schedule, there is no time to retool to a common standard.
