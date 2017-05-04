It's the guns, stupid. But that doesn't affect you, right?
There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 18 hrs ago, titled It's the guns, stupid. But that doesn't affect you, right?. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
Minnesota issued more than 71,000 permits to carry a firearm in 2016, which was a new record. More than 265,000 of your neighbors are free to carry a gun as they go about their affairs.
#1 8 hrs ago
So many misleading parroted statements in this puff piece, so little time.
