It's the guns, stupid. But that doesn...

It's the guns, stupid. But that doesn't affect you, right?

There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 18 hrs ago, titled It's the guns, stupid. But that doesn't affect you, right?. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Minnesota issued more than 71,000 permits to carry a firearm in 2016, which was a new record. More than 265,000 of your neighbors are free to carry a gun as they go about their affairs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Shelly Bl

Since: Feb 13

1,952

Amarillo, TX

#1 8 hrs ago
So many misleading parroted statements in this puff piece, so little time.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... 3 hr gvpt 1
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... Fri payme 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down Thu payme 71
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push Thu payme 2
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... May 1 okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 30 payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC