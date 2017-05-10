Illinois State Rifle Association Thursday Bulletin for May 11, 2017
A few years ago, I penned an article entitled "The Gathering Storm," which envisioned intensive attacks on the Second Amendment and our gun rights in Illinois. Those predictions have now come to fruition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|6 min
|payme
|419
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 8
|John Galt
|4
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 5
|payme
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 4
|payme
|71
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|May 1
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 30
|payme
|54
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC