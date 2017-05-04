Hunters win praise for 'safe' start to new game bird season
Thousands of game bird hunters have turned out for the start of a new hunting season yesterday and early this morning in what is shaping up to be an excellent season. Fish & Game communications manager Don Rood says that so far there've been no reports of any serious, or even more minor incidents, "which is hugely encouraging and we hope of course, that hunters can keep it up."
