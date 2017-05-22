Hundreds of Detroit women sign up for...

Hundreds of Detroit women sign up for free gun lesson

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Hundreds of women in Detroit had attended a day-long event of free lessons on gun safety and personal protection. The Detroit Free Press reports that women of all ages showed up to the sixth annual event on Sunday held by Legally Armed in Detroit, a gun rights advocacy group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 20 stateofmorons 2
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) May 18 The Insider 70
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 15 Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 14 jimwildrickjr 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC