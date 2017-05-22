Hundreds of Detroit women sign up for free gun lesson
Hundreds of women in Detroit had attended a day-long event of free lessons on gun safety and personal protection. The Detroit Free Press reports that women of all ages showed up to the sixth annual event on Sunday held by Legally Armed in Detroit, a gun rights advocacy group.
