How to Store More Guns
I can't be the only one that has played gun-safe Tetris, trying to fit as many guns as possible inside. When safe manufacturers advertise how many guns can fit in their various models, they must make those estimates with straight-stocked iron-sighted semiautomatic and lever-action rifles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns and Ammo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|8 hr
|payme
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Thu
|payme
|71
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|Thu
|payme
|2
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|May 1
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 30
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC