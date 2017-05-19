House silences Democratic-inspired pl...

House silences Democratic-inspired plea to debate on K-12, guns

Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Republican-led House tossed aside attempts by Democrats on Friday to force a vote on a public school financing bill and to endorse an indefinite exemption to Kansas' concealed gun law for public universities, hospitals and mental health facilities. House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, tried to initiate full-scale debate on the K-12 Education Budget Committee's plan to raise public school funding $279 million over two years.

Chicago, IL

