Here come the guns: Security rules in works for the newly armed days at the Capitol
The 2017 Arkansas legislature expanded the places at which concealed weapons may be taken to include everything from college campuses to bars to the state Capitol. You must have a new concealed carry permit that indicates eight more hours of training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|3 hr
|payme
|71
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|3 hr
|payme
|2
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|May 1
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 30
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC