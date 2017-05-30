Gun policies DeVos venues contradict state laws, judge rules
A Grand Rapids judge has sided with gun rights activists, deeming it unlawful for local event venues to have weapons policies that outright ban the lawful carry of firearms. Kent County Circuit Judge Joseph Rossi determined the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority's weapons policy contradicts state firearms laws, and thus their enforcement is unlawful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|1 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|72
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC