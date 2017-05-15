Gun Ownership On Rise In Chicago, Suburbs
In Chicago, applications for FOID cards are on the rise, even though there has been a slowdown of gun demand at the national level. Illinois State Police say the number of firearm owner identification card applications in Chicago doubled from about 19,600 in 2014 to nearly 39,000 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|12 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|Sun
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC