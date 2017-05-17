Gun owners could carry concealed pist...

Gun owners could carry concealed pistols without a license under House bills

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A crowd gathers at the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, May 16, 2017 to listen to testimony and weigh in on legislation that would allow people to carry concealed firearms without a concealed pistol license. (Lauren Gibbons Legislation that would allow gun owners without a concealed pistol license to carry concealed firearms drew a crowd at a Tuesday House Judiciary Committee meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push Mon Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 14 jimwildrickjr 2
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban May 11 payme 419
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC