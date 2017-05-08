Gun maker stocks drop ahead of Sturm ...

Gun maker stocks drop ahead of Sturm Ruger's quarterly report

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company fell 3.7 percent on Monday ahead of its quarterly report, which will offer a glimpse of the health of gun makers following a steep drop in demand after the election of Donald Trump as president. Rifles are seen at the Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. gun factory in Newport, New Hampshire January 6, 2012.

