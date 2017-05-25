Guest editorial: Sense prevails on gun bill
Although the debate over gun-control measures is often surrounded by political dogma and by strident opinions on both sides of the issue, there should be room for a little common sense. That is the case with House Bill 1501, which was passed by the Legislature and recently signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|3 hr
|berettabone
|71
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|21 hr
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 15
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC