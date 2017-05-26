Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill cutting cost of gun licenses for Texans
Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated at an Austin gun range Friday morning after signing a bill into law to lower the cost of a gun license in Texas. Gun licenses and renewals will cost $40, down from $140 and $70 respectively.
