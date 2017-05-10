Gerber Crucial Multi-Tool

Gerber Crucial Multi-Tool

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Guns Magazine

The traditional multi-tools found much favor among outdoor types and other active parties. The combined array of tools is suitable for many routine jobs and presented as "Almost The Right Tool" for quite a few others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... 7 hr MichaelJ 1
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Thu payme 419
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 8 John Galt 4
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 5 payme 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 4 payme 71
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... May 1 okimar 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC