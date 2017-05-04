Georgia governor signs campus gun mea...

Georgia governor signs campus gun measure

Gov. Nathan Deal signed a measure Thursday that would allow college students and others to carry concealed weapons on campus, despite vetoing similar legislation last year amid an uproar from gun control advocates.

