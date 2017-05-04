Georgia governor approves carrying concealed guns on college campuses
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal praised changes the GOP made in the campus-carry bill after he vetoed it last year. Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation Thursday allowing people with permits to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses, praising GOP leaders for making the changes he demanded when he vetoed a previous campus-carry bill last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|10 hr
|payme
|71
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|10 hr
|payme
|2
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|May 1
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 30
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC