Georgia governor approves carrying co...

Georgia governor approves carrying concealed guns on college campuses

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal praised changes the GOP made in the campus-carry bill after he vetoed it last year. Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation Thursday allowing people with permits to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses, praising GOP leaders for making the changes he demanded when he vetoed a previous campus-carry bill last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 10 hr payme 71
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push 10 hr payme 2
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... May 1 okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 30 payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06) Apr 25 Westerner 28
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC