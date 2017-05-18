FPC Acquires New California DOJ "Bull...

FPC Acquires New California DOJ "Bullet-Button Assault Weapons" Regulations

In response to numerous legal demands, including one sent today by attorney Jason Davis, the California Office of Administrative Law has provided Firearms Policy Coalition with a copy of previously-secret Department of Justice "assault weapons" regulations. FPC has published the regulations at BulletButtonBan.com, a Web site it established in 2016 for tracking the new California assault weapon laws and regulations.

