FPC Acquires New California DOJ "Bullet-Button Assault Weapons" Regulations
In response to numerous legal demands, including one sent today by attorney Jason Davis, the California Office of Administrative Law has provided Firearms Policy Coalition with a copy of previously-secret Department of Justice "assault weapons" regulations. FPC has published the regulations at BulletButtonBan.com, a Web site it established in 2016 for tracking the new California assault weapon laws and regulations.
