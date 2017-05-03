Federal Lawsuit Filed to Challenge Ca...

Federal Lawsuit Filed to Challenge California's Ban on "Large-Capacity" Magazines

The civil rights case, captioned as William Wiese, et al. v. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, et al., was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, Fresno Division, and is supported by civil rights groups The Calguns Foundation , Second Amendment Foundation , Firearms Policy Coalition , and Firearms Policy Foundation .

