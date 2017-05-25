Exclusive: Remington's Model 700 AWR Ready For The Wilds
The Remington Model 700 bolt-action rifle has been presented in so many styles and caliber variations it would be impossible to list them all. To keep things interesting, the legendary firm has recently unveiled yet another specimen almost certain to develop an immediate following among dedicated backcountry hunters.
