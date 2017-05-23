Dog breeder adds firearm sales to c...
A long-time Pipestone County dog breeding operation has downsized its breeding operation, while expanding in a new direction: firearm sales. Kim and Ron Menning opened K & R Firearms and Sporting Goods, LLC north of Edgerton on Pipestone County Road 17 last week and plan to hold an open house in early June.
