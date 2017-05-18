DeSantis Delivers Hot New Handgun Rigs

When it comes to variety and practicality, DeSantis Gunhide has ridden to the rescue more than once, and they've announced enough new holsters that we're tempted to buy a bunch of new handguns to fit them all. Heading for the bush? Gear up with the M72 Yukon Hunting Rig, with models for big revolvers or semi-autos.

