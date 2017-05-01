Denver Defense thrives as third anniversary nears
Closing in on its three-year anniversary of opening on Highway 16 in Denver, Denver Defense, an indoor shooting range and gun store, has been establishing itself as part of the community and as not just a place for men to shoot high-powered guns at targets. "Some ranges are just kind of there," Denver Defense manager Bud Cesena said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|4 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|67
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|6 hr
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Sun
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC